Chapel Hill police increase presence following reported sexual assault

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault that occurred Thursday night near Drew Hill Lane.

UNC law student Stephanie Downey walks dogs in the same neighborhood.

“It definitely makes you think twice about the areas that you’re going to walk in and just sort of trying to stay conscious about safety,” said Downey.

On Thursday night Chapel Hill Police responded to a report of a sexual assault in a wooded area near Drew Hill Lane. The suspect is described as having a box or flat top haircut with a dot pattern cut into the side and back. He was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt and gray jogging pants.

“We always let people know and ask people to be vigilant. To report anything that may be suspicious,” said Chapel Hill Police Department Public Information Officer, Ran Northam. “If you feel uneasy about anything to trust your gut, that’s always a good sign, that it’s not a bad idea to call.”

Kristina Zeigler frequently walks in the area with her baby.

Zeigler said she feels, “Scared. We walk here every day.”

People in the neighborhood say they plan to take extra precautions to protect themselves.

“I actually do carry pepper spray already because I’ve thought about this before,” said Zeigler. “I never imagined actually having to use it, but I do have pepper spray.”

“I do make sure that I’m only walking during the day and doing it an area where there are drivers doing by the road,” said Downey.

Chapel Hill Police have ramped up their presence around the area. If you have any information on the suspect, call the Chapel Hill Police Department.