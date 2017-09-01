Durham County Detention Facility set to offer detainees free video visitation

Related Coverage Cumberland County Detention Center to launch video visitation system

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that detainees at the county’s detention facility will soon be able to visit friends and family via video for free.

The sheriff’s office said that in addition to the two in-person visits that detainees are given each week, they will now be able to visit with family and friends a third time using video visitation technology.

“We’re still offering in-person visits, ” said Sheriff Mike Andrews via press release. “It’s also my responsibility to make sure the detention facility offers professional, modern, and courteous customer service. This technology offers detainees another way to connect with their families while they’re in custody.”

Detention staff will be on hand to assist visitors in using the technology before the official launch of the program, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office press release, there were 30,742 visitors who came to the Durham County Detention Facility in 2016.

The sheriff’s office says they have no plans to charge for video visitations.