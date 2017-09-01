Family, friends, volunteers searching for 2 missing Raleigh teen girls

By Published:
The two teens went missing Thursday morning near their school in Raleigh near North Hills (family photos)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teen girls from Raleigh went missing after they were dropped off at school Thursday morning, according to family members and a Raleigh Police Department incident report.

Abigail Gold, 16, of Betts Lane, and Kaitlyn Osborne, 16, of Windsong Valley Drive, were dropped off at The Trilogy School in Raleigh around 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the incident report and family members.

The girls apparently walked away between 8 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. and haven’t been seen since.

Family members told CBS North Carolina they’ve been searching for the girls along with friends and volunteers, some of whom they’ve never even met before.

The Trilogy School is located at 3810 Merton Drive, just down the road from the North Hills shopping area.

A missing persons handout made by family members says that the girls’ “safety is at risk due to cognitive impairments and mental health issues.”

Police said the girls do not qualify for an AMBER Alert.

