Follow up Friday: Skimmers, Do Not Call Registry and robo-call setllement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There have been some developments regarding stories we reported on regarding robocalls and gas pump credit card skimmers, so we’ll be tackling them on Follow-Up Friday.

Some of you might end up being the recipients of cash, because you were bothered by telemarketers.

Our recent story on Robocalls talked about the huge proliferation of those kinds of calls. One common Robocall offered folks a cruise. (You might remember that one—it started off with an annoying boat horn.)

A judge ruled in favor of a class action lawsuit against a company named Resort Marketing Group which made the calls.

The offenders will have to pay $300 dollars per call with a maximum payout of $900 per person.

People who were called between July of 2009 and March of 2014 could get money for their inconvenience.

You have to use this link to see if your phone number is eligible.

If it turns out your phone number was in their database during that period, you have till Nov. 3 to file a claim.

Our robocall piece also advised you to go to the National Do Not Call Registry to get yourself on the list.

Shortly thereafter word surfaced about an email saying there’s a new Do Not Call Registry for cell phones.

CBS North Carolina checked with the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC says it’s a scam.

If you click the link for the cell phone Do Not Call Registry list, all you’ll do is give telemarketers a new active number to call.

The Federal Trade Commission says it operates the only do not call registry and says its works for landlines and cellphones.

For months, CBS North Carolina’s What’s the Deal has been telling you about skimmers hidden in gas pumps that’ll grab your credit card info.

There is a way for you to detect them, in certain circumstances. It’s as simple as turning on the Bluetooth in your smartphone and looking for a weird code showing up in your connections emanating from the skimming device.

“It will broadcast and wait for somebody to connect to it. If you open up blue tooth and you see a suspicious looking blue tooth connection that will give you an idea that maybe something is not right here,” says security expert Jon Waldman.

Be aware, the Bluetooth detective trick doesn’t work all the time. Some bad guys have silenced their Bluetooth links for the skimmers — but it’s worth a shot.

