Middle school student struck by vehicle while waiting for bus in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A middle school student was struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Knightdale, according to Wake County emergency officials.

According to emergency officials, the student was hit at the intersection of Robertson Street and Sallinger Street Friday morning. Jonas Silver, Knightdale’s public information officer, said the child was waiting for the school bus.

The 13-year-old was not seriously injured and is being treated at WakeMed, Silver said.

Silver said the driver stayed at the scene.

The incident is under investigation and it’s not clear at this time if charges will be filed against the driver.