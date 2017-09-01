Lightning sparks 3 house fires in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three homes caught fire from lightning strikes in Holly Springs Friday afternoon and evening, officials said.

The first fire damaged a single-family home and the second fire damaged two homes.

The first fire broke out around 5 p.m. at a home on Congaree Drive, officials said.

The fire in the attic of the home displaced two adults and caused about $10,000 in damage, officials said.

The second residential fire caused by lightning happened around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Danagher Court.

Fire officials on scene said the lightning struck one home and then the electricity traveled to the second house because of the water runoff from the rain.

Only one family from Danagher Court will be temporarily displaced.

During the second blaze, Holly Springs fire crews were helped by Apex Fire, Fairview, and Fuquay-Varina Volunteer Fire Department.