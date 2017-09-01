Man dies in crash during severe thunderstorm in Moore County

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly crash happened in Moore County during a severe thunderstorm Friday afternoon, officials said.

The wreck happened around 3:40 p.m. on Highway 15/501 west of Carthage near of Medlin Lane just before Highway 24/27, according to authorities.

The crash involved a pickup truck and the cab of a tractor-trailer that appeared to collide head-on, according to photos from the scene.

The pickup truck driver, a man from Candor, died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.

Weather radar images from CBS North Carolina show an intense storm moving through the area at the time of the crash.

The road reopened around 7 p.m.