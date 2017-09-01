Man facing 2 murder charges after bodies found in bullet-riddled car in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lillington man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with two people found dead in a bullet-riddled car last month, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Recardo Fargas, 25, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kelcie Lyn Vann, 24, and Bryant James Rosser, 27, deputies said.

EARLIER: Families in shock after man and woman found shot to death in Sanford

The two were found dead in the front seats of a vehicle parked on a dirt path near Buffalo Lake Road in the area of Sanford on Aug. 14, authorities said.

“We can confirm that multiple gunshots were fired at (the) victim’s vehicle. It also appears that both victims sustained gunshot wounds while … inside the vehicle,”Jeff Huber of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said in an email at the time.

Fargas, of the 100 block of Pat Way in Lillington, was arrested after a vehicle stop on Johnsonville School Road near Sanford early Friday afternoon. Deputies say he was was armed with a handgun when captured.

Deputies say more arrests could be coming in the case.