Masked gunman bursts into hotel room, pistol whips and shoots man, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a ski-mask wearing robber busted into a Fayetteville hotel room just after 4 a.m. Friday and pistol-whipped and shot a guest.

Now they’re asking the public to help them identify the man, who they believe was recorded by a surveillance camera without his mask.

The incident happened at the Roadway Inn at 1957 Cedar Creek Road, police said.

The robber broke a window to the victim’s room to get inside, police said. Once inside, he demanded money, according to authorities.

“The suspect struck the male victim in the head with a handgun and then shot him in the upper leg, when he did not immediately comply with the suspect’s demands,” police wrote. “A female guest in the room was unharmed.”

The victim is in serious condition at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, but his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The man is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was wearing dark blue clothing, boots and a ski mask, police said.

“The investigation has indicated this was not a random incident,” police wrote, though they declined to elaborate on that statement.