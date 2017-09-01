NC government has received 130 price-gouging complaints so far

RALEIGH (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Justice had received about 130 price-gouging complaints by 1 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Thursday declaring an “abnormal market disruption for gasoline,” putting the state’s anti-price-gouging law into effect for 45 days.

The move came as the after-effects of Hurricane Harvey shut down the Colonial Pipeline, a vital artery carrying gasoline from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.

Cooper also declared a state of emergency Thursday, to allow officials to waive certain trucking restrictions to make it easier to get gasoline into the state.