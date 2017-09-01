NC teen twin brothers charged in murder of SC man, deputies say

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – Twin brothers from Laurinburg, North Carolina are charged with murder in the killing of a Dillon County man in mid-August.

Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says Tylik Johnson and Malik Johnson, both 18, are each charged with murder in the Aug. 19 killing of Phillip Miles.

Miles was discovered dead along Melon Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 when deputies arrived on the scene, Arnette added.

The Johnsons, twin brothers from Laurinburg, North Carolina, were arrested by the Laurinburg Police Department Thursday afternoon.

The duo is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center awaiting an extradition hearing to determine when they will be brought to Dillon County, said Arnette.

Arnette did not give a motive for the killing. A mug shot for Tylik Johnson was not available at the time of this posting.

