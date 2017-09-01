North Carolina high school football scores — Sept. 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Scores from high school football games from around the state.

NOTE: All games in the CBS North Carolina viewing area were canceled or postponed by severe weather. For a full list of canceled and postponed games, scroll down.

Andrews 42, Carolina Gladiators (Independent) 0

Arden Christ School 41, Heathwood Hall, S.C. 14

Asheville Reynolds 52, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 0

Belmont South Point 42, Gastonia Forestview 0

Brevard 27, Valdese Draughn 0

Canton Pisgah 31, Waynesville Tuscola 10

Charlotte Catholic 45, Charlotte Country Day 6

Charlotte Christian 63, Hendersonville 14

Charlotte Harding 21, West Charlotte 0

Charlotte Olympic 38, Charlotte Independence 6

Charlotte Vance 30, Mint Hill Rocky River 27

East Mecklenburg 34, Charlotte Berry Tech 20

Hickory Ridge 18, Concord Robinson 0

Hickory, Va. 13, Currituck County 7

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 19, Manteo 7

Kings Mountain 38, Asheville Roberson 21

Lenoir Hibriten 42, Ashe County 0

Madison County 70, Rosman 42

Mitchell County 60, Trinity, Tenn. 9

Mooresboro Jefferson 44, Chatham Central 12

North Henderson 34, Swain County 28

Northwestern, S.C. 45, South Mecklenburg 0

Pinetown Northside 50, Columbia 20

Polk County 35, R-S Central 14

Roanoke Rapids 42, Weldon 6

Rocky Point Trask 20, South Brunswick 13

South Columbus 20, Loris, S.C. 12

South Granville 41, Raleigh Ravenscroft 12

Southwest Onslow 45, Jacksonville White Oak 8

Sylva Smoky Mountain 27, North Buncombe 22

Union County, Ga. 60, Hayesville 7

Wallace-Rose Hill 26, Havelock 21

Watauga County 49, Avery County 8

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 35, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 0

West Henderson 51, East Henderson 21

Wilmington New Hanover 26, Cape Fear 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alleghany County vs. Kernersville McGuinness, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Charlotte Myers Park vs. Charlotte Providence, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Claremont Bunker Hill vs. Maiden, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Clover, S.C. vs. Gastonia Huss, ppd. to Sep 2nd.

Concord Cox Mill vs. Monroe Parkwood, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Creswell vs. Cape Hatteras, ccd.

East Wake vs. Rolesville, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Eastern Alamance vs. Burlington Williams, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Eastern Guilford vs. Greensboro Grimsley, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Eden Morehead vs. Reidsville, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Fayetteville Westover vs. Hoke County, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Graham vs. Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Hickory Grove Christian vs. Concord First Assembly, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Hickory vs. Newton-Conover, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Jacksonville Northside vs. Clinton, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Lake Norman Charter vs. Davidson Community School, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Marlboro County, S.C. vs. Scotland, ccd.

Mt. Pleasant vs. Central Cabarrus, ppd. to Sep 4th.

North Gaston vs. Lincolnton, ppd. to Sep 14th.

North Rowan vs. Lexington, ppd. to Sep 4th.

North Stanly vs. West Stanly, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Randleman vs. Thomasville Ledford, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Salisbury vs. Burnsville Mountain Heritage, ccd.

South Rowan vs. East Rowan, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Southern Alamance vs. Hillsborough Cedar Ridge, ppd. to Oct 12th.

Southwest Guilford vs. High Point Central, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Trinity Wheatmore vs. Southwestern Randolph, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Wake Forest Heritage vs. Raleigh Millbrook, ppd. to Sep 5th.

Western Alamance vs. Burlington Cummings, ppd. to Sep 4th.

Wilmington Ashley vs. Fairmont, ppd. to Sep 4th.

