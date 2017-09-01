Operation Blessing NC works to gather donations for Harvey victims

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Donations to Harvey’s victims in Texas keep pouring in.

People in our area have been gathering supplies this week to send to Houston.

CBS North Carolina followed Operation Blessing NC Friday as they packed trailers and cars full of things they hope will make life after Harvey a little easier.

The back of Twisted Scizzors Salon in Cary has doubled as a storeroom this week.

Hair stylists and their clients have stocked up on items like water, dog food and toiletries to send to Texas.

“It means so much to me, it makes my heart so big because that’s what we need more of, is people coming together,” said Amanda Kimball, salon owner.

Kimball didn’t know the people behind Operation Blessing NC when she decided to help.

But, she knew their mission was crucial.

“I can’t even imagine, it’s heartbreaking. So I’m going to do whatever I can and my team, I mean we’re doing whatever we can,” said Kimball.

Trip after trip, folks loaded the donations up, then headed to Garner for more.

“We’ve got to do our part you know, these people are in trouble,” said Robert Atkins, owner of Atkins Auto and Collision Center.

Atkins has been stocking up supplies at his auto shop. He says people in North Carolina are willing to give because they know what it’s like to be in a flood.

“When we had trouble, we got help. So this is returning the favor,” said Atkins.

Audrey Ann Denton is one of the main people behind Operation Blessing NC, which started last year with hurricane Matthew.

This year, her family in Texas had to be rescued by boat from their flooded home.

That’s why she rounded up her group again this year an added #TexasStrong to their name.

“They lost everything, all their cars, animals, house. They have five kids. They lost everything,” said Denton.

She and other volunteers are collecting donations that will be piled into even bigger trailers and driven to the Houston area Sunday. The response has been massive, she says because what happened in Texas, could happen anywhere.

“Things that you take for granted, it can be taken away at any moment,” said Denton.

Operation Blessing NC is leaving Sunday but could still use your help in the meantime.

They need cardboard boxes to box up some of the donations. You can contact organizers through their Facebook page.

They’re also having a cookout Saturday in Clayton to raise money for flood victims.

It’s being sponsored by BBQ Brothers RC and starts at 11:30 a.m. The address of the cookout is 8424 Cleveland Road, Clayton.

Some of the other people and businesses that helped collect donations for Operation Blessing NC are:

Charlene and Andy Ray

April Franks Tolley

Will and Datie Rhinehardt

Rebekah Clark

Tara Wood

Angier Meat Market

The trailers that will transport the donations to Texas are being donated by Allos Enterprises and Mangum’s Inc.