Panther Creek in NC teams up with Panther Creek in Texas to help Harvey victims

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Panther Creek High School students are giving back to Hurricane Harvey victims, but it’s who they’re teaming up with that really sets this effort apart.

“Their life was kind of normal before then, (and) in a … day or two everything changed,” explained Sheel Patel, President of the Class of 2018. “We can’t even comprehend how they’re feeling because we haven’t gone through anything.”

Patel and his fellow Catamounts didn’t know it last week, but they have a direct connection to help Texas.

In the past, when the Cary high school’s coaches have entered or checked scores into various systems, they’d find students at a Panther Creek High School in Valera, Texas.

One coach remembered this and it sparked an idea.

With more 2,700 at Panther Creek in North Carolina, the student body realized that they would have enough horsepower, as they call it, to make a real difference for the school that shares their name in Texas. The small school only has about 160 students.

Though the Texas school wasn’t directly impacted by the natural disaster, the students there are teaming up with the students in North Carolina to buy the items on a list for an Amazon registry. This items will be donated to victims of the hurricane.

“When you’re 17, you don’t really feel like you have that much of an impact, but to really use your voice and get people rallied behind just a awesome idea is really a great experience,” said Sierra Jones, the student council vice president.

Nearly 1,400 miles away, Avery Ball, the Texas school’s student body president felt similarly.

“It just feels so good to help out with something like this,” Avery Ball explained. “I mean, you don’t get to do something like this everyday and, I mean, it’s just so tragic and the feeling of getting to help somebody else, it’s really great.”

About 19 hours separates the two schools, but Panther pride unites them, and the students hope that sets an example for others.

“I just want to tell the people of Texas to know that it doenst just end as soon as the Amazon website goes down; this is really just the beginning,” said Myles Watson, a Cary Panther Creek football player.

The Cary high school planned to wrap up the Hurricane Harvey Amazon site on Sunday, but given the response, they’re extending it.

To find out how and what you can donate, click here .