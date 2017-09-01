Puppies survive having throats cut, man charged, officials say

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Humane Society of Richland County says it is caring for four puppies who had their throats cut after officials responded to an animal cruelty report.

A fifth puppy was also at the home and is in HSRC custody. The Humane Society says the dogs are all pit bull mixes.

The puppies will heal, the Humane Society says. The HSRC is asking for any help possible in the form of donations, volunteers, and adoptive families for the pups, and urges people to act instead of criticizing the suspect.

According to the Richland County Humane Society, Christopher D. Vandenberg was arrested and charged with a felony count of animal abuse.