School bus in crash with car, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a Rolesville High School bus was involved in a crash with a car Friday afternoon, but said no one was injured.

The wreck happened about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Leland Drive and Louisburg Road, police said.

Wake County Public School System told CBS North Carolina there were 25 students on board the bus at the time of the accident.

Police said the school bus driver was at fault. The driver tried to make a left turn from Leland Drive and pulled out in front of a car, police said.

No charges will be filed.