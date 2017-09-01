Severe storms damage businesses and homes in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sanford was especially hard hit by the storms Friday afternoon and evening.

The Lee County Director of Emergency Services said two businesses and more than six homes were damaged. Those numbers likely to rise when crews assess the damage Saturday morning.

The rain fell fast and quickly added up in Sanford. Part of Dudley Road was flooded out. Wind was also a major issue and brought down large trees onto power lines.

“It looked like a war zone from all the trees that had fallen down,” Richard Holloway, a Sanford homeowner said.

Holloway’s house sits at the corner of Old Carbonton Road and Wilkens Drive. Not that you could see it because of the all the fallen trees around it.

Holloway estimates at least eight large trees came down in his yard. Several of them landed in the road.

He was driving in the storms and said he was surprised by the damage.

“You don’t ever think about your house being damaged like that,” Holloway said.

His teen son was at Walmart when the storms hit.

“It was crazy out there. Like you couldn’t even walk without getting blown away. And when it finally stopped we got out of the car and tried to open up the trailer and everything had shifted around in the trailer,” Micah Holloway, Richard’s son said.

Micah had a closer encounter with the storms. He said he was helping his church pack up supplies onto a trailer for survivors of Harvey at the Walmart across town.

“It was really scary because I wasn’t with anyone from my family,” Micah Holloway said.

Clearwater Drive also had some trees down.

Deputies stood guard Friday night to make sure no one tried to get through. Trees and power lines were also down, leaving homes nearby without power.