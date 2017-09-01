Tanker truck crash closes I-85 north in Orange County

By Published: Updated:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 85 northbound near mile marker 85 is closed due to a crash involving a tanker truck, officials said

Fire fighters are on scene along with NCDOT officials.

The roadway is expected to remain closed until 4 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s