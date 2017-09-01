Tanker truck crash closes I-85 north in Orange County

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 85 northbound near mile marker 85 is closed due to a crash involving a tanker truck, officials said
Fire fighters are on scene along with NCDOT officials.
The roadway is expected to remain closed until 4 p.m.
