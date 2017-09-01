Threat for severe weather in central NC Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Harvey may no longer officially be a tropical system, but it’s still spreading rain across the country. That rain has now arrived in North Carolina where it will spend the next few days. While it will not be as much rain as what the Gulf Coast saw, there will be times of heavy downpours, thunderstorms and even a threat of severe weather Friday.

The main severe weather threat will come Friday afternoon and evening when central North Carolina could see an isolated tornado or damaging wind gust. A few thunderstorms are still possible Saturday before drier weather returns Sunday and Monday for Labor Day.

Temperatures in the meantime, will stay quite cool, topping out in the 70s Friday. Temperatures will start to rise Saturday and continue to climb through the 80s Sunday and for Labor Day on Monday.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Irma went from a tropical storm to a Category 3 hurricane in just 12 hours on Thursday. As of Thursday night, the hurricane was about 3,000 miles away from the North Carolina coast and winds were up to 115 mph. The storm will stay out in the Atlantic through early next week and the path beyond that is still uncertain. If it were to impact the United States, it wouldn’t be until the weekend of September 9 & 10. We should have a better idea of where it’s going by Labor Day.

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers. The overnight low will be 68. Winds will be light and variable. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Friday will be cloudy with showers likely and scattered PM storms. The high will be 75; winds will be east around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Saturday will still be cloudy with scattered showers and possible storms. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with nothing more than a stray morning shower. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 67.

Monday, Labor Day will be mainly sunny and warmer. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 65.

Tuesday will also be sunny and close to seasonal. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 67.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight risk for showers and storms. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina.

