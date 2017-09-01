‘We only kill black people,’ Georgia cop says to white woman during traffic stop

MARIETTA, Ga. (WGCL/WNCN) —A 27-year veteran officer with the Cobb County Police Department in Georgia has retired after dash cam video showed him telling a white woman that police “only kill black people.”

Lt. Greg Abbott had pulled over a white woman who told him that she was scared to move and get her ID because of the videos she’d seen of police shooting people. The video shows Abbott trying to convince her she had nothing to worry about because she wasn’t black.

“Remember, we only kill black people,” Abbott was caught telling the woman. “Yeah, we only kill black people, right? All the videos you’ve seen have you seen black people get killed? But you’re not black.”

Cobb County Police Chief Michael Register held a press conference following the release of the video.

“I make no excuses for that,” he said.

Register made a stern recommendation about Abbott’s career.

“The recommendation is to terminate his employment from the Cobb County Police Department,” he said.

Register said Abbott has now caused current officers to go out and regain the public trust.

“It’s sad to think that several seconds of video has the potential of tearing that apart,” he said.

Shortly after the news conference, WGCL in Atlanta received a statement from Abbott’s attorney reading, “This afternoon, after 27 years of faithful service to the citizens of Cobb County, Lt. Gregg Abbott made the decision to retire.”

People in and around Cobb County had mixed emotions on whether he should’ve been fired.

“If you have anything in your mind that makes you afraid of a certain color or a certain type of person, you are in the wrong profession,” said one person.

Another person said Abbott had probably done a lot of good before the incident.

“I think it’s a difficult situation because he probably did a lot of good in his 27 years,” they said.

Two others said they believed Abbott acted inappropriately.

“I’m not one to judge, but, there’s no excuse for it all,” they said.

“If we keep letting police officers slip like that. It’s just going to get worse and worse,” said the other.