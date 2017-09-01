White nationalist Christopher Cantwell denied bond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS/AP) — A judge has denied bond for white nationalist Christopher Cantwell, who faces felony charges in connection with a torchlit “Unite the Right” rally at the University of Virginia.

According to CBS affiliate WCAV, Cantwell was initially granted a $25,000 bond. Virginia appealed the decision, and another hearing was set for Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors planned on showing video of Cantewll from Vice News and from his own website, WCAV reports.

When prosecutors said Cantwell posed a flight risk and a risk to public safety, his attorney pointed out he voluntarily turned himself in when the charges were announced.

After the hearing, the judge reversed the decision and bond was denied.

Cantwell told The Associated Press he pepper-sprayed a counter-demonstrator in self-defense during an Aug. 11 protest, a day before the much larger white nationalist rally, where an attendee appeared to deliberately plow his car into counter-protesters, killing one woman.

Also Thursday, Ku Klux Klan member Richard Wilson Preston Jr. of Baltimore, who is charged with firing a gun during the rally, made an initial court appearance. The station reports he appeared via video. Bond wasn’t set because he doesn’t have an attorney yet.