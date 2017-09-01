Woman stabbed in Raleigh, 1 man in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed Friday morning in Raleigh and one man is in custody, Raleigh police said.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Patuxent Drive around 1:15 a.m. in reference to a stabbing call. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female who had suffered stabbed wounds.

The woman was transported to WakeMed for treatment.

Police did not release her condition.

A man was detained at the scene, but it’s not clear what the relationship is between the suspect and victim.

The stabbing is still under investigation. Police believe the incident was not random.