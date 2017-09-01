Woman stabbed in Raleigh, 1 man in custody

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed Friday morning in Raleigh and one man is in custody, Raleigh police said.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Patuxent Drive around 1:15 a.m. in reference to a stabbing call. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female who had suffered stabbed wounds.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The woman was transported to WakeMed for treatment.

Police did not release her condition.

A man was detained at the scene, but it’s not clear what the relationship is between the suspect and victim.

The stabbing is still under investigation. Police believe the incident was not random.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s