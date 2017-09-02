1 dead, several hurt in NC mountains after truck crashes into wagon train

By Published: Updated:
The crash scene on Friday. Image from Mountaineer newspaper via WSPA.

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WSPA) — One person is dead and several people were hurt after a pickup truck hit the back of a wagon train in Haywood County, according to a report from The Mountaineer newspaper.

The report said the crash happened around noon on Friday in the 4000 block of Jonathan Creek Road in Maggie Valley.

The newspaper reported the train of 18 horse-drawn wagons crosses the county every Labor Day and participates in the Canton Labor Day parade in Haywood County.

Two horses died. Witnesses say they saw a horse thrown over the guardrail and was put down on the spot.

