Crash closes part of Raleigh Beltline near Six Forks Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck closed various lanes for more than an hour Saturday afternoon on the inner Raleigh Beltline near Six Forks Road in north Raleigh.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on eastbound I-440 near Wake Forest Road, which is mile marker 10, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The left lane and right lane were both closed near Wake Forest Road, but as of 2:30 only the shoulder is closed in the area. By 2:50 p.m., the entire road was open.

At one point, eastbound traffic was backed up beyond Lassiter Mill Road.

Officials said that victims in the crash suffered minor injuries.

There is no word on what caused the wreck.