Dog dies after suffering injury at Virginia kennel

WARNING: Disturbing image below and in video. Use discretion when viewing.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) -The 10-month-old dog who was injured at a Newport News kennel nearly a week ago has died.

Jason Fox, the dog’s owner, made the announcement via Facebook on Friday night that Fenway has passed.

“We are simply devastated! Our Fenway lost his fight tonight at 11:32 p.m.,” Fox wrote.

Fox said on Aug. 25, he dropped off the 10-month-old Australian Shepard at Coastal Dog Services in Newport News to board him.

The next day, the kennel called Fox to tell him they had to rush Fenway to the vet.

WARNING: Disturbing image below. Use discretion when viewing.

“Our dog had a small abrasion on his eye and it appeared he had been stuck into a fence,” he recalled being told.

But what he saw at the vet was a different story.

“He had bite abrasions. They had to shave a lot of the hair off of him and he had to go into surgery Saturday night,” Fox said.

Kennel owner Rick Tvelia told WAVY-TV that the dog’s collar had gotten stuck a fence, and in a panic, the dog injured itself.

Doctors told Fox it looks like other dogs at the kennel tore into Fenway and he is not healing properly.

Fenway was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic in Richmond for care on Sunday, where he remained until his death.

Newport News Animal Control said they are investigating the incident.