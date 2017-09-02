Driver facing murder charge after deadly NC street race, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A man is charged with second-degree murder after Greensboro Police say a suspected speed competition led to someone being killed.

Police responded to a crash on Wednesday night around 10 p.m. on Interstate 40 Eastbound near South Holden Road.

Investigators say Jeffrey Hudson was driving a silver 2004 Mazda RX8 and another person was driving a silver 2001 Volvo C70.

Police say Hudson did not slow down and hit the rear of the Volvo, which caused the Volvo to sideswipe a tractor-trailer.

Police say the Volvo driver died at the scene. Hudson was treated for minor injuries.

Hudson was initially charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

Investigators have since upgraded his charge to second-degree murder, because they believe he was racing with the other car, officials said.