Dry air with sunshine for Labor Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —After a stormy Friday, Saturday was much calmer with some clouds lingering in the morning and a couple of afternoon showers, mainly east of the Triangle.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 83 after a morning low of 61; while Fayetteville had a high of 85 after a morning low of 70. The normal high this time of year is 86 with a normal low of 66.

Less humid air with westerly breezes will move in overnight and Sunday. Sunday will be mostly sunny but there could be a bit of fog early in the morning.

More nice weather is expected for Labor Day on Monday with sunny skies and continued low humidity. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 80s. Tuesday will reach the upper 80s with the humidity starting to creep back in across central North Carolina.

A cold front will approach the state and move through on Wednesday and with it there will be some scattered showers and storms. That front will linger just to our east on Thursday and scattered showers will be around, but it will be much cooler.

Skies will become mostly sunny to partly sunny on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

Watching the tropics…Hurricane Irma continues to move across the open Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to be northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands by the end of the week as a Category 4 storm. This means however, that it will miss going into the Caribbean Sea and also stay north of Puerto Rico. Irma will have to be watched carefully the beginning of next week to see if it will affect the east coast of the United States.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 64. Winds will be light out of the west.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and nice. A bit of fog will be possible early in the morning. The high will be 84. Winds will be west 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night will be clear and comfortable. The overnight low will be 63. Winds will be nearly calm.

Monday, Labor Day will be sunny. The high will be 86; winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and quite warm. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 66.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 76, after a morning low of 65. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny with a high of 77, after a morning low of 60.

Next Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 60.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

RELATED: Click here for Interactive Radar

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9