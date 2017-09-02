Fire crews extinguish 2 residential fires in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) – Fayetteville fire officials are investigating two residential fires that left two people displaced Saturday.

Units were dispatched to an apartment on Andy Street in the Bonnie Doone area around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a single-story apartment.

Residents in that apartment and the adjoining apartments all evacuated safely.

The fire was contained to the one apartment and was under control in less than 10 minutes.

Residents of the adjoining apartments were allowed back into their homes once the fire was cleared.

Firefighters then responded to a home on North Platte Road in the Ponderosa section of the city shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday.

The homeowner was outside of the home and safe when units arrived.

The fire was located in the attic area of the home and was under control in less than 15 minutes.

No one was hurt in either fire.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of the fires and both remain under investigation.