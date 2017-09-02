Man charged after Fayetteville man dies in Spring Lake stabbing, police say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man died in a stabbing in Spring Lake on Saturday afternoon, police said.

A 30-year-old Spring Lake man has been charged with first-degree murder in the deadly stabbing, according to a news release from Spring Lake Police Chief Troy A. McDuffie.

The incident was reported around 4:25 p.m. at 454 D Street and police found a bleeding man lying on the ground in the front yard of a mobile home, McDuffie said.

Derrick Neal Ervin, 40, of Abbeydale Lane in Fayetteville, who was stabbed in his chest, was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, but later died, officials said.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

“Based on statements from several witnesses, the suspect and victim were involved in a fight in the roadway,” McDuffie said. “At some point doing the altercation, the suspect pulled an unidentified type knife and stabbed the victim once in the chest area.”

Police did not say what started the fight.

Jacolby Emmanuel Floyd of Sherrie Circle in Spring Lake was charged with first-degree murder, McDuffie said.

Floyd will have a bond hearing Saturday night before a Cumberland County Magistrate.

Spring Lake Police are asking anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact Spring Lake Detectives at (910) 436-0350 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).