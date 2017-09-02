Man found dead floating in NC lake cove

By Published:
WBTV photo of the cove where the man's body was found Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — The body of an unknown man was found floating in Lake Norman Saturday morning.

Fishermen and homeowners in the area of Oak Tree Road in Mooresville called authorities after they saw “something suspicious” floating in a cove. Emergency personnel arrived just after 10:30 a.m. and confirmed it was the body of a man.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the man was wearing green swimming trunks, could possibly be white or Hispanic, and said he was probably between 20 and 50. He was described as having a medium build.

The time and cause of death are unknown. The death is being treated as a drowning, but authorities have not ruled out the possibility of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3183.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s