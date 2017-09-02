Man found dead floating in NC lake cove

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — The body of an unknown man was found floating in Lake Norman Saturday morning.

Fishermen and homeowners in the area of Oak Tree Road in Mooresville called authorities after they saw “something suspicious” floating in a cove. Emergency personnel arrived just after 10:30 a.m. and confirmed it was the body of a man.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the man was wearing green swimming trunks, could possibly be white or Hispanic, and said he was probably between 20 and 50. He was described as having a medium build.

The time and cause of death are unknown. The death is being treated as a drowning, but authorities have not ruled out the possibility of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3183.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.