NC college asst. professor killed, ‘armed and dangerous’ man sought, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A woman who was killed in the Ayrsley community in southwest Charlotte Friday morning has been identified as a UNC Charlotte professor, according to school officials Saturday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they received a call to do a welfare check at an apartment in the 9300 block of Kings Parade Boulevard around 11:37 a.m. Police said 35-year-old Jeannine Shante Skinner was found inside one of the apartments with “obvious trauma.”

Skinner was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

CMPD tweeted about the homicide investigation just before 1 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, school officials with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte said Skinner was an assistant professor of gerontology and psychology in the Department of Psychological Science.

There is no threat to the university, school officials said.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, police said 45-year-old Donny Lewis Franklin was wanted for murder in Skinner’s death. They said Franklin, who should be considered armed and dangerous and possibly suicidal, may be driving a burgundy Jeep with NC plate 0512KN.

CMPD said the incident may have been domestic related.

“We are looking at leads now,” said Major Freda Lester. “It appears to be or possibly domestic violence related and we’re trying to track down someone she was involved in a relationship with to see if they were involved in this incident.”

If you have any information about the homicide or Franklin’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

