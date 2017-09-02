NC teen girl dies in crash during ride home from school

Rachel Lucenius in a Facebook photo on the first day of school last week

 

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) — A 16-year-old Weddington High School student who died in a wreck in Union County Friday has been identified.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Rachel Lucenius was killed in a wreck that occurred on Cox Road near Weddington Lake Drive.

Three high school age students were involved in the crash, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at 3:15 p.m. when a 16-year-old was taking Lucenius and another student, who was 17-years-old, home from school.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the cause of the crash appears to be a combination of poor, wet road conditions and a lack of driving experience.

The driver lost control of the car, hydroplaned and veered off the roadway. The car then struck a tree and then a fence.

A post from the fence dislodged and struck Lucenius in the head, troopers said.

WBTV photo of a memorial for Rachel Lucenius.

Lucenius died at the hospital from her injuries, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver and the 17-year-old received minor injuries.

The driver was driving within his license restrictions, troopers said.

