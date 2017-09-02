Sanford gets first glimpse at damage after severe storms hit Friday

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Sanford was possibly the hardest hit by remnants of Harvey that ripped through central North Carolina on Friday afternoon and evening.

On Saturday morning, crews were out surveying the damage and trying to make repairs.

At least two businesses and six homes were damaged in Sanford by the storms, but weather officials said Saturday that Sanford was not hit by a tornado.

Weather officials said there was likely a funnel cloud, but nothing suggests there was a tornado that touched down.

Daylight Saturday revealed many downed trees, many of them were snapped midway up trunks. Downed powerlines were also visible and roads were still blocked Saturday.

On Friday evening, part of Dudley Road was flooded out.

“It looked like a war zone from all the trees that had fallen down,” Richard Holloway, a Sanford homeowner said Friday night.

Holloway’s house sits at the corner of Old Carbonton Road and Wilkens Drive. Not that you could see it because of the all the fallen trees around it.

Holloway estimates at least eight large trees came down in his yard. Several of them landed in the road.

He was driving in the storms and said he was surprised by the damage.

“You don’t ever think about your house being damaged like that,” Holloway said.