Wrestler Ric Flair says he ‘ain’t dead yet’ in social media post

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Following a medically induced coma after surgery, wrestling icon Ric Flair posted a lively message to his fans Saturday.
“I want to tell all my fans out there, thank you for all the love, support, and I will see you in the very, very, very, very near future- WOO!” the icon said in a video he posted to his Twitter page.
The Charlottean and 68-year-old wrestler dealt with medical issues in August and was admitted to the hospital for emergency surgery.
Fans on Twitter responded to his positive message with excitement.