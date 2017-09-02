Wrestler Ric Flair says he ‘ain’t dead yet’ in social media post

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Following a medically induced coma after surgery, wrestling icon Ric Flair posted a lively message to his fans Saturday.

“I want to tell all my fans out there, thank you for all the love, support, and I will see you in the very, very, very, very near future- WOO!” the icon said in a video he posted to his Twitter page.

The Charlottean and 68-year-old wrestler dealt with medical issues in August and was admitted to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Fans on Twitter responded to his positive message with excitement.

I'm Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO! https://t.co/1ZgKVjFH8x pic.twitter.com/AHSSyE8JT1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 2, 2017