3 nabbed after a pound of cocaine seized in NC undercover bust, officials say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Police have seized drugs and money after a six-month undercover operation that ended with a drug bust in Asheboro.

The operation included the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Asheboro Police Department, Albermarle Police Department and the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Police arrested three men who they said were involved with the cocaine bust. Investigators first seized about 268 grams of suspected cocaine and $4,227 in cash, during a buy bust. They also searched a house on Forest Hills Drive in Asheboro.

Investigators then searched another house on Staley’s Farm Road where they seized 228 grams of suspected cocaine, $81,303 in cash, drug paraphernalia, and two guns.   The total cocaine seized is equal to 1.07 pounds.

Fermin Hernandez Rios, Roberto Valenzuela Chacaj and Jorge Luis Pascual are facing many charges, according to authorities.

The men are each being held on $2.5 million bond.

