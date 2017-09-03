Hurricane Irma could threaten Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands by mid-week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As of Sunday night, Hurricane Irma continues to progress west across the open Atlantic.

It is still over 750 miles from the Leeward Islands, but Hurricane Watches have been posted for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, and Saint Barthelmy.

The hurricane, with winds of 115 mph as of Sunday, is expected to pass just to the north of those islands sometime on Wednesday as a major hurricane. Even if the center of the storm passes to the north, dangerous wind, storm surge, and heavy rainfall will impact those islands.

A strong high-pressure ridge over the central Atlantic will steer the hurricane more northwesterly after that, toward the end of the week. The path then moves the storm toward the Turks and Caicos Islands Thursday night and possibly into the Bahamas by Friday.

It is too early to determine what impacts Irma might have on the United States mainland.

Regardless, everyone in hurricane prone areas should make sure they have their hurricane plan in place and keep up with any updates, especially as we get closer to next weekend.