Labor Day looks warm & dry, cold front Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Sunday was bright and dry across central North Carolina as high pressure moved in and took the clouds and humidity away. Labor Day will be very similar, but it will be a couple degrees warmer. Our next weather maker will be a cold front on Wednesday when showers and storms will be likely.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 83 after a morning low of 63; while Fayetteville had a high of 86 after a morning low of 67. The normal high this time of year is 86 with a normal low of 66.

Humidity levels will increase on Tuesday and highs could reach near 90 in parts of the state. There will only be a slight risk of a PM shower or storm on Tuesday; with that slight chance mainly in areas south of the Triangle.

Wednesday will have showers and storms with the cold front with the best chances late in the day and Wednesday night.

On Thursday skies will start cloudy with a chance of showers, but some clearing will start in the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs in the 70s.

For the rest of the week, it should stay bright and dry with highs in the 70s and lows falling into the 50s on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Watching the tropics…Hurricane Irma continues to move across the open Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to pass by the northern Leeward Islands midweek. And it could be near the Bahamas by the end of the week.

It is still too early to determine what impacts Irma might have on the United States including North Carolina. Irma will have to be watched carefully the end of the week to see if it will affect the east coast of the United States.

Tonight will be clear. The overnight low will be 63. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Monday, Labor Day will be sunny and warm. The high will be 86. Winds will be southwest 5 to 12 mph.

Monday Night will be clear. The overnight low will be 65. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 88; winds will be southwest 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Thursday will be cloudy in the morning with some showers possible then skies will start to clear during the afternoon. The high will be 76, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 77, after a morning low of 58.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 58.

Next Sunday will be partly sunny. The high will be 76, after a morning low of 60.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

