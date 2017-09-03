Man charged after woman falls from bulldozer at NC beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — A woman was injured after falling out of a bulldozer in Ocean Isle Beach early Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that Melissa Joan Sasser, 30, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center after the incident.

The extent of Sasser’s injuries and her current condition are unavailable at this time.

Brandon Edward Greer, 34, has been charged with two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the incident.

According to an incident report from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in an open field at the end of Waterbrook Way in Ocean Isle Beach at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday.

An arrest warrant states that Greer used two vehicles without permission – a bulldozer owned by King Construction Services and a Jeep Wrangler.

