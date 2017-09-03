Man shot in Wake County during possible landlord-tenant dispute

By Published: Updated:
Wake County sheriff's deputies at the scene on Rocky Top Drive Sunday afternoon. Photo by Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Sunday afternoon during what Wake County officials believe was a dispute between a landlord and tenant.

The incident was reported around 4:15 p.m. at 5020 Rocky Top Drive, which is near Mitchell Mill Road, authorities said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

An incident happened at the scene and a shot was fired, said Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

One man was hit and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The man who was hit by gunfire is refusing to talk to authorities or get medical treatment, Harrison said.

Harrison said the investigation is continuing and authorities are not sure who fired the gunshot.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s