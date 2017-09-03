Man shot in Wake County during possible landlord-tenant dispute

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Sunday afternoon during what Wake County officials believe was a dispute between a landlord and tenant.

The incident was reported around 4:15 p.m. at 5020 Rocky Top Drive, which is near Mitchell Mill Road, authorities said.

An incident happened at the scene and a shot was fired, said Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

One man was hit and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The man who was hit by gunfire is refusing to talk to authorities or get medical treatment, Harrison said.

Harrison said the investigation is continuing and authorities are not sure who fired the gunshot.