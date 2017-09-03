NC school takes down Abraham Lincoln-Jefferson Davis art

Davis (left) and Lincoln. Images from public domain.

CAMDEN, N.C. (AP) — A high school in North Carolina has removed artwork outside its library that showed President Abraham Lincoln and Confederate President Jefferson Davis side by side.

Camden County High School Principal Billie Berry said there were no complaints about the artwork, but he thought it was best to act before the tile art cause any problems.

The artwork is one of several similar pieces at the school.

Berry told The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City there is a William Shakespeare-themed painting near the English classrooms and a mural about life on Earth on the science halls.

Berry says the Lincoln-Davis art was created along with a high school from Pittsburgh. Students used video chat to each paint half the tiles, then shared them.

