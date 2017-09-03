NC toddler girl, her mom and grandmother die in Nash County crash

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three generations of one Nash County family were killed in a horrific highway crash near Bailey Friday morning.

The victims of the crash were 22-year-old Brandi Rashaw, her mother, 42-year-old April Felton, and Brandi’s daughter 2-year-old Braylee Rashaw.

“I was very devastated,” said Shawnquilla Sledge, Rashaw’s co-worker.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 264 near N.C. Highway 581. Troopers say the family’s car stalled out in the left eastbound lane.

They say a man driving a truck eastbound in the right lane tried to pass a trailer in front of him and didn’t see the family stopped and crashed into them from behind, killing all three.

“When I heard about that I just didn’t know what to think to be truthful with you,” said Wayne Land, Owner of L&L Food Chain in Nash County. “I kind of had to swallow a few times to get it because I knew them very well.”

Brandi Rashaw and her mother April Felton both worked at Land’s store at one point. He says a good work ethic ran in the family.

“Brandi had a lot of friends and she had a lot of people that gave her comments about the work that she did and the service that she rendered to customers,” said Land.

Rashaw’s co-workers say work isn’t the same without her jokes, laughter, and smile.

“She was a very outspoken person, very friendly, she was happy and she loved her daughter and she talked about her mom a lot she cared for her a lot,” said Sledge.

No charges are being filed against the other driver involved.

The family’s holding a memorial service Thursday evening at the Westmoreland Pentecostal Holiness church in Nashville.

Family members started a GoFundMe page asking the community for help with funeral expenses because they do not have insurance.