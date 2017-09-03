Purse snatcher points gun at woman’s head in Food Lion parking lot, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville are looking for a pair of men they say were involved robbing a woman’s of her purse at gunpoint in a grocery store parking lot Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Sunday at the Food Lion located at 7071 Raeford Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Police say the robbery unfolded after the suspects drove near where the victim was parked in the parking lot.

Then, a gunman from the rear passenger area of the vehicle got out and “immediately pointed a handgun at the victim’s head and began pulling her purse from the shopping cart,” police said.

The gunman got the purse and fled the area in a vehicle on Raeford Road toward Hoke County.

Surveillance images of the suspects were collected by police and sent to media outlets.

The gunman who grabbed the purse is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 250 to 300 pounds, with light brown/blonde hair in a buzzed cut, chin strap beard, wearing a green number 12 NFL Jersey with “Cunningham” on the back, jeans or camo pants and white/black tennis shoes.

The suspect was armed with a black or silver handgun.

The driver was described as weighing between 165 and 180 pounds, tattoos on both arms, with brown buzzed hair style, beard with longer goatee, wearing a black t-shirt with horror movie design on front, purple or blue basketball style shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective E. Blair with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-2105 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).