Teen girl, 2 men charged with murder in MMA fighter’s death in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida teenagers are being held without bail after being charged with murdering a professional mixed martial arts fighter.

A judge in Palm Beach County denied bond Saturday to 16-year-old Summer Church and 18-year-olds Roberto Ortiz and Jace Swinton.

All are charged as adults with first-degree murder after the slaying of 25-year-old mixed martial arts fighter Aaron Rajman.

The Palm Beach Post reports that while Church wasn’t at the scene when Rajman was killed during a July 3 home invasion, police say she was the mastermind behind the slaying. The 11th-grader was arrested on her way to school Friday.

Ortiz and Swinton are also charged with home invasion. Police say a fight broke out after they entered Rajman’s home and Rajman was fatally shot.

Rajman was a well-liked MMA fighter with a big following in the community

Rajman made his professional MMA debut in 2014. He was also an active member of South Florida’s Orthodox Jewish community.

Families with small children were out in the street setting off firecrackers about 15 minutes before the shooting, CBS West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV reports.

Luciana Silva told the station her kids were in front of the house where Rajman was gunned down. He even talked with the kids before his death, wishing everyone a happy Fourth of July.