Search for two missing NC boaters suspended by Coast Guard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Coast Guard has suspended its search for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick, two boaters who were reported missing near Oak Island last Sunday, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

On Friday, a Coast Guard C-130 Super Hercules aircraft crew from Air Station Elizabeth City located the boat the men were in capsized, approximately 15 miles east of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, according to the release.

The Coast Guard, Navy and other agencies searched over 33,000 miles of the coasts of North and South Carolina for almost 250 hours to no avail.

“After an exhaustive search on the water and from the air over the past week, we made the difficult decision to stop searching on Saturday evening,” said Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District

. “We have been in close contact with the families, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”