Search for two missing NC boaters suspended by Coast Guard

By Published: Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) –  The Coast Guard has suspended its search for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick, two boaters who were reported missing near Oak Island last Sunday, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

CLICK TO VIEW LARGER PHOTOS

On Friday, a Coast Guard C-130 Super Hercules aircraft crew from Air Station Elizabeth City located the boat the men were in capsized, approximately 15 miles east of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, according to the release.

The Coast Guard, Navy and other agencies searched over 33,000 miles of the coasts of North and South Carolina for almost 250 hours to no avail.

“After an exhaustive search on the water and from the air over the past week, we made the difficult decision to stop searching on Saturday evening,” said Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District

. “We have been in close contact with the families, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s