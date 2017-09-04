Authorities scour Tar River for missing woman in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers are searching the Tar River in Rocky Mount Monday afternoon for a missing woman, authorities confirmed.

The search is taking place near the Sunset Park Boat Ramp. By 4:50 p.m., boats were in the water and divers were expected to go under soon.

The searchers are looking for a female reported missing Saturday in Rocky Mount, according to authorities.

The missing woman’s family identified her as Glorika Townsend.

The Rocky Mount police and the sheriff’s offices of Nash and Edgecombe counties. Authorities have been searching since early Monday morning.

Her car was found Monday near the boat launch, authorities said. Monday afternoon, it could be seen cordoned off with crime scene tape.