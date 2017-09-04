CBS North Carolina Cares to collect money for Harvey, blood donations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS North Carolina is working with the Red Cross, iHeart Radio and Crabtree Valley Mall to put on a Day of Caring on Wednesday.

The one-day event will raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey, which dumped feet of rain on the Houston, Texas, area, causing historic flooding, killing dozens and forcing thousands from their homes.

The drive will also collect blood for victims of future disasters.

Cash donations and blood donations will be accepted at the Center Court at Crabtree Valley Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CBS North Carolina anchors will be among the volunteers accepting the money.

There will also be a phone bank for donations from those who can’t make it in person.