Crew uses duck hunting trick to fight fire in Houston



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Two central Arkansas firefighters received national and international attention for a Facebook video when they used a duck hunting trick to put out a house fire in a flooded Houston neighborhood.

Arkadelphia firefighters Jason Hunt and Beau Bishop recorded on their cell phone last week when they helped Houston firefighters. The two guys got creative to try and to save a burning house in the midst of Hurricane Harvey.

Hunt and Bishop returned home to Arkansas Friday from helping people evacuate their flooded homes in Texas. They gave us the video that has been shared more than a thousand times on Facebook in less than a week.

You can see Jason using the boat’s motor to kick up flood waters to quickly put out a house fire.

“If what you’re saying doesn’t turn out good you’re going to be on YouTube,” Hunt said.

But it worked out better than the two firefighters ever expected.

The pair said that, as they approached dry land during their last rescue on their second day in Texas, they saw black smoke.

“We dropped these the two people off from the boat and headed that way. Just followed the smoke basically,” Bishop said.

They described seeing Army reservists and Houston firefighter standing in flood water above their waists while flames shot from the house.

“You would think that we had kind of been with that crew forever, because it just went pretty seamless,” Bishop said.

Jason dove into the water to connect a hose to a fire hydrant, only to find out there wasn’t enough water pressure to fight the fire.

Beau credits Jason with the next idea.

“Just an old duck hunter trick. We’ll pin our boats to a tree in the woods, and we’ll blow the ice out using out boat motors, so I thought it would be worth a try,” Hunt said.

It worked. However, it is the rescues, not the videos that stick in their minds back home. The Arkadelphia firefighters said they hope people will use the attention and be inspired to help out and to donate to that volunteer fire department.