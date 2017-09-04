Dozens “Fight for $15” in Durham Labor Day demonstration

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday, at 6 a.m., dozens of Durham workers, many from fast food restaurants, walked out on the job for the nationwide protest to raise the national minimum wage to $15 an hour.

It’s part of an initiative known as “Fight for $15,” dating back to 2012 when two New York City employees walked off the job in a fight for better benefits.

On the Labor Day holiday, employees told CBS North Carolina they want an increase to the minimum wage and to earn union rights.

Cooks and cashiers from the local McDonalds, Burger Kings and other restaurants will join employees from 300 other cities as part of the same movement.

The strike will move to CCB plaza in downtown Durham at noon. Some dietary aides, nurse assistants, and other employees at hospitals are also joining the protest.

The move comes a week after Duke University and Duke University Health System announced a raise in pay to $15 for 2,300 employees.