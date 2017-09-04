ECU to start Sirk at QB at No. 22 West Virginia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina will start Thomas Sirk at quarterback this week at No. 22 West Virginia.

Coach Scottie Montgomery on Monday said Sirk would replace Gardner Minshew in the starting lineup for the Pirates (0-1), saying the graduate transfer from Duke “gave our team a big boost when he got off the ground, he could have laid down” in a loss to James Madison.

Sirk was 21 of 35 for 210 yards with two interceptions in East Carolina’s 34-14 loss to the defending FCS champions .

He joined the Pirates this offseason after a second torn Achilles tendon kept him out at Duke for the 2016 season.

Montgomery was Sirk’s offensive coordinator during his only season as the Blue Devils’ starter in 2015.

