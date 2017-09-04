Hotel says man skipped out on $17K bill after selling risque pictures at motorcycle rally

RAPID CITY, N.D. (AP) — A Rapid City hotel is suing a man for allegedly skipping out on his bill during his stay for a motorcycle rally where he sold pictures of scantily-clad women body-painted to resemble wild animals.

Rapid City Hospitality LLC and the company’s GrandStay Residential Suites say in the lawsuit filed last month that Dan Stockdale owes them more than $17,000 for the eight rooms he booked for two weeks.

Stockdale was raising money for his World Nature Coalition, which he says supports wildlife and the environment. He was a vendor at the annual Sturgis Buffalo Chip rally last year.

Stockdale told the Rapid City Journal the hotel charged exorbitant rates and their rooms were infested with roaches and bedbugs.

The hotel denies Stockdale’s assertions. Officials say they haven’t been able to contact Stockdale.